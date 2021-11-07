1 stabbed, 1 shot in Back of the Yards

One man was stabbed and another man was shot Sunday morning in Back of the Yards.

The incident occurred in the 4700 block of South Laflin.

Just before 1 a.m., a 44-year-old man and a 51-year-old man were outside on the sidewalk when one was shot and the other was stabbed, police said.

The 44-year-old was stabbed in the abdomen, and the 51-year-old man was shot in the leg.

Both were transported to the hospital and were reported in good condition, police said.

No offender description was available, and police said the victims were uncooperative with officers.