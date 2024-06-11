Video shows 4 suspects wanted after man gunned down on Chicago's West Side

Chicago police are searching for four men wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred in May on the city's West Side.

At about 12:35 a.m. on May 24, four suspects allegedly shot and killed a victim in the 4700 block of West Polk Street.

Police said the suspects are four Black males between 18 and 25 years old.

One of the suspects has a dark tattoo between his eyes and a red tattoo on his left cheek.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8252.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com.