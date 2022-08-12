Person shot by Chicago police officer on Near West Side during 'investigatory stop'

A person was shot by Chicago police during an investigatory stop on Chicago's Near West Side Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 2100 block of West Adams.

At about 3:12 p.m., Chicago police officers conducted an investigatory stop on a vehicle.

The officers allegedly observed a person inside the vehicle armed with a handgun.

At that time, one officer discharged their weapon, striking the person in the vehicle.

Suspect's weapon recovered by CPD

The person was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

A handgun was recovered from the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

The officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.