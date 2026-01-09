1-year-old boy critically injured after fourth-floor fall on Chicago’s North Side: police

The Brief A 1-year-old boy is in critical condition after falling from the fourth floor of a residential building Friday morning in the 5800 block of North Sheridan Road on Chicago’s North Side. Police said the child suffered a head injury and was taken to St. Francis Hospital; Area Three detectives are investigating the circumstances.



A 1-year-old boy is in critical condition after falling from the fourth floor of a residential building on Chicago’s North Side, police said.

What we know:

The incident occurred about 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 5800 block of North Sheridan Road.

Chicago police said the boy fell from the fourth floor of the building. Authorities have not released details on what led to the fall.

The child suffered a head injury and was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said. No other injuries were reported.

What's next:

Area Three detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.