A 1-year-old boy has been reported missing from Uptown on the North Side.

Tristan Whigham was reported missing Monday from the 4800 block of North Marine Drive, according to Chicago police.

Whigham is 2-feet tall and 40 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD SVU at 312-744-8266.

