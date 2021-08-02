1-year-old boy, 19-year-old man in serious condition after being shot in Gary

A 1-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man are in serious condition after being shot in Gary, Indiana Monday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 800 block of West 25th Avenue.

At about 1:04 p.m., Gary officers were dispatched in response to a call of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they were met by a female holding a 1-year-old boy who had been struck by gunfire.

An officer took the mother and child towards the hospital until they were intercepted by an ambulance and care was transferred over, police said.

A 19-year-old man was also struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital.

According to witnesses, the 19-year-old was supervising three small children, including the 1-year-old, while they were playing in the yard of the residence, police said.

Shots were fired by an unknown offender, and the 19-year-old and 1-year-old were both struck.

Both victims are in serious condition at this time.

This is breaking news, check back for updates.