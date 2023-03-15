10 armed robberies in under 2 hours across two Chicago neighborhoods

Police have issued a community alert after ten armed robberies were reported in just under two hours Wednesday morning in the Back of the Yards and Brighton Park neighborhoods.

In each incident, a vehicle pulled up and gunmen got out, flashed their firearms and demanded the victim's belongings, according to Chicago police.

The suspects then fled the scene in a waiting vehicle.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

A 49-year-old was sitting inside a parked car when two gunmen got out of a black four-door sedan and demanded his belongings at 6:02 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Albany Avenue.

A 37-year-old man was pistol-whipped and robbed at 6:03 a.m. in the 2400 block of West 47th Street. He declined medical treatment at the scene.

Another victim was targeted at 6:06 a.m. in the 1700 Block of West 47th Street.

A 51-year-old man was robbed at 6:07 a.m. in the 1700 block of West 47th Street.

Another victim was robbed at 6:10 a.m. in the 4600 Block of South Troy Street.

A 57-year-old man was robbed at 7:10 a.m. in the 1700 block of West 47th Street. The suspects approached and fled in a white SUV.

Another victim was robbed at 7:15 a.m. in the 1900 Block of West 47th Street.

Also at 7:15 a.m., another victim was robbed in the 4700 Block of South Hermitage Avenue.

A 46-year-old woman was robbed at 7:24 a.m. in the 4800 block of South Paulina Avenue. The suspects approached and fled in a white SUV.

A 20-year-old man was robbed at 7:46 a.m. in the 4400 block of South Western Avenue. The suspects also threatened a female who was sitting inside a vehicle before fleeing the scene. The suspects approached and fled in a white SUV.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"As we see the violence and carnage and robberies continue throughout the city of Chicago, we’re tired of this," said Raul Montes Jr., community activist.

Residents and community activists say they are fed up with the crime in their neighborhoods and are now stepping up to offer a reward in this investigation.

"Chicago has a lead poisoning problem, and it’s not in the water, it’s in the air, it’s bullets," said Montes Jr.

Montes Jr. and Dr. Kim Tee say they are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in connection to this string of armed robberies.

"I’ve never seen this many cases of armed robbery in just one day," said Tee.

If you have any information about these incidents, you’re asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One (312) 747-8384.