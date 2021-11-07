10 killed, 4-year-old among 42 others wounded in citywide shootings over the weekend

At least 10 people were killed and 42 others — including a 4-year-old boy — were wounded by gunfire in Chicago over the weekend.

The youngest homicide victim was a 16-year-old shot late Saturday morning inside Garfield Park on the West Side. Lasean Morris and a 25-year-old man were shot just before noon in the 3400 block of West Madison Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Morris was shot in his head and foot and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died Sunday afternoon, police said. The older man was struck in the leg and taken to the same hospital, where he was stabilized.

Police reported no arrests.

4-year-old wounded in South Chicago

A 4-year-old boy was wounded Friday evening in a shooting in the South Chicago neighborhood. The shooting happened about 5:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Saginaw Avenue, police said. The boy suffered gunshot wounds to both thighs and his hand, police said. He was taken to South Shore Hospital in good condition.

Man killed in University Village

Sunday morning, a man was killed and a woman wounded in University Village on the Near West Side. The man, 21, was standing outside about 12:10 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street when someone fired shots from a passing dark-colored sedan, striking him in the back, police said. He was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, police said. His name hasn’t been released. A 38-year-old woman sitting nearby was struck in the jaw and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Bronzeville murder

About 10 minutes later, a man was killed and a woman wounded in Bronzeville on the South Side. The two were in the 4600 block of South King Drive about 12:20 a.m. when gunfire erupted after an argument between the man and a group of males, police said. The argument started after someone stepped on the woman’s shoes, police said.

The 25-year-old man was shot in the neck, arm and torso and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. His name hasn’t been released. The woman, 27, was shot in the chin and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

Man, 77, fatally shoots would-be robber on South Side

A 77-year-old man with a concealed carry license fatally shot a robber Saturday afternoon in Burnside on the South Side. About 12:20 p.m., the man was in a garage in the 500 block of East 89th Street when a car pulled up in the alley and a gunman got out and demanded his belongings, police said. The man shot at the robber, fatally striking him in the head and chest, police said. The man was not injured.

Fatal shooting in West Englewood

Another man was fatally shot Friday night while driving in the West Englewood neighborhood. Reginald Benson, 29, was driving around 6 p.m. in the 2100 block of West 71st Street when two people got out of the car behind him and began shooting, police said. A shot went through the rear window of the car and struck Benson in the back of the head, police said. He died at the scene.

Man killed during argument in Belmont Central

A man was fatally shot a few hours later after a fight over a car blocking his garage in Belmont Central on the Northwest Side. Karl Washington, 36, and another man were arguing over the other man’s car blocking his garage around 9:50 p.m. Friday in the 2600 block of North Mobile Avenue, police said. The gunman shoved Washington and shot him in the back before driving away. He was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center.

South Austin murder

A few hours later, a man was shot and killed in South Austin on the West Side. The 21-year-old was outside in the 5200 block of West Adams Street about 11:50 p.m. when he was shot multiple times, police said. He was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

Little Village homicide

A man was found fatally shot Saturday morning in Little Village on the West Side. The 31-year-old was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the head and body about 3:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of South Keeler Avenue, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died. His name hasn’t been released.

McKinley Park fatal shooting

A man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in McKinley Park on the South Side. The 22-year-old was in a parking lot about 4:10 p.m. in the 3100 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone shot him multiple times, police said. He was taken to Stroger, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not been identified.

Brighton Park homicide

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in Brighton Park. The 26-year-old was getting into his car about 10:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of West 44th Place when someone in a passing black Chrysler 300 began shooting at him, police said. He was struck in the head and leg and was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was pronounced dead.

At least 39 other people were wounded in shootings in Chicago from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Last weekend, at least 28 people were hit by gunfire in Chicago, six of them fatally.