10 shot, 2 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago

Ten people were shot, two of them fatally, Wednesday in Chicago.

The day’s only fatal shooting left two people dead in Englewood on the South Side.

They were driving through an alley about 3:41 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Throop Street when someone unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.

A male was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Another male was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the neck and pronounced dead about half an hour later, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Their ages were not immediately known and their identities have not yet been released.

In non-fatal shootings, a man was wounded in Austin on the West Side.

The 41-year-old got into an argument with a female just before 8 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Iowa Street, police said. The female then pulled out a gun and shot the man in the leg, chest and neck.

He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

A man was shot in West Englewood on the South Side.

He was sitting on a porch about 5:45 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Hermitage Avenue when someone in a dark-colored Nissan sedan fired shots, police said. The 31-year-old was struck in the arm and taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

Earlier in the afternoon, a 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Lawndale on the West Side.

He was in the street about 2 p.m. on South Lawndale Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. The teen was struck in the buttocks and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 28-year-old man was injured by bullet fragments Wednesday morning while driving in Englewood on the South Side.

He was in the 100 block of West Marquette Road about 11 a.m. when the driver of a dark blue car fired shots at him, police said.

He took himself to St. Bernard Hospital, where it was determined he had bullet fragments in the back of his head, police said.

Hours earlier, a woman was shot in Brainerd on the South Side.

The 56-year-old was outside at 8:42 a.m in the 8900 block of South Throop Street when two males approached and started shooting, according to police. The shooters then got into a silver four-door sedan and drove off southbound.

The woman was struck in the left calf and taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition, police said.

Four people were wounded in three different shootings between 12:30 a.m. and 12:40 a.m.

Two women were injured in one of the shootings in Lawndale on the West Side.

The women, both 39, were traveling in a vehicle about 12:40 a.m. when someone fired shots as they passed through the 1500 block of South Drake Avenue, police said.

The driver was struck in the ear, while the passenger was struck in the arm, police said. They continued on to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where both were in fair condition.

About the same time, a 24-year-old man was shot in Bronzeville on the South Side.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 12:40 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Michigan Avenue and found the 24-year-old with gunshot wounds to his face and chest, police said.

An investigation found that he was in an alley behind a residence when he was shot, police said. He was rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Ten minutes earlier, a 32-year-old man was shot in Chatham on the South Side.

About 12:30 a.m., he was walking in the 8000 block of South Ingleside Avenue when he was approached by three males and at least one of them opened fire, police said.

He was struck in the chest and lower backside, police said, and rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Fourteen people were shot, two fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.