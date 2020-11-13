10 shot, 3 killed Thursday in Chicago

article

Ten people were shot, three fatally, Thursday in Chicago.

In the latest fatal shooting, a 32-year-old man was killed in Englewood on the South Side.

He driving about 11:20 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 63rd Street when someone fired shots, striking him in the left side of his torso, Chicago police said. The 32-year-old crashed his vehicle into a pole and was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was later pronounced dead.

About 30 minutes earlier, a man was killed in a shooting in Roseland on the Far South Side.

The 28-year-old was on the sidewalk about 10:50 p.m. in the 11000 block of South Lowe Avenue when someone fired shots, striking him in the head, police said. He was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A 26-year-old man was fatally shot in West Lawn on the Southwest Side.

He was on the sidewalk about 10 p.m. in the 4300 block of West 63rd Street when someone unleashed gunfire from a black SUV, police said. The 26-year-old was struck in the chest, head and pronounced dead at the scene.

In nonfatal shootings, a 28-year-old man was injured in Englewood on the South Side.

He was driving at 11:36 p.m. in the 500 block of West Marquette Road when someone fired shots from a black sedan, according to police. He was hit in the right hand and drove to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

About 9:05 p.m. two men were critically wounded in a shooting in Belmont Gardens on the Northwest Side.

They were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 4000 block of West Fullerton Avenue when someone fired shots from a black SUV, police said. A 34-year-old was struck in the head and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. The other man, 23, was also struck in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A 26-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Fuller Park on the South Side.

About 7:35 p.m., he opened the front door of his home in the 5300 block of South Wells Street and two males on the sidewalk fired shots, police said. The man was grazed in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Minutes earlier, a man was shot and wounded in Fernwood on the South Side.

He was on the sidewalk about 7:30 p.m. in the 10500 block of South Wentworth Avenue when shots rang out, police said. He was struck in the leg and took himself to Little Company of Mary Hospital, where he was in fair condition.

About 11:40 a.m. a man was wounded in a shooting in Lawndale on the West Side.

The 35-year-old was on the sidewalk in the 3400 block of West Douglas Boulevard when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. The man was struck in the face, neck and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

In Thursday’s first reported shooting, a 32-year-old woman was wounded during an attempted robbery in Rosemoor on the South Side.

About 1:40 a.m., she was in the passenger seat of a car in the 9500 block of South Indiana Avenue when two males walked up with guns and announced a robbery, police said. The driver fled, and the males fired shots, striking the woman twice in the abdomen and once in the lower backside.

The driver brought her to the 9200 block of South State Street, where Chicago Fire Department paramedics picked her up and took her to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. She was listed in fair condition.

Two people were killed and 7 wounded in shootings Wednesday across Chicago.