10 shot Monday across Chicago

Ten people were shot Monday in Chicago, including two men who were shot in Ashburn on the Far South Side.

The men, 18 and 20, were attacked in the 7700 block of South Albany Avenue about 1:40 a.m., Chicago police said. The 18-year-old was grazed in the elbow, and the 20-year-old was shot in his arm. Both went to Holy Cross Hospital, where they were in fair condition.

Hours later, a 22-year-old man was shot in Lawndale on the West Side. About 10:40 p.m., he was walking on the sidewalk in the 3900 block of West Lexington Avenue, when he heard shots and felt a pain, police said. He was struck in the right leg and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

Seven others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

Nine people were killed, and fifty-two others were shot but wounded last weekend citywide.