10 shot Wednesday in Chicago

Ten people were shot Wednesday in Chicago, including a man who was shot Austin on the West Side.

About 11:50 p.m., the 23-year-old was standing outside in the 5200 block of West Ferdinand Street, when someone approached him on foot and fired shots, Chicago police said. He fled the area but realized he was struck in the arm. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Four teenagers, including two 15-year-olds, were hurt in a shooting in Little Village on the West Side. About 8:20 p.m., the four teens were walking outside in the 2200 block of South Millard Avenue when a dark-colored SUV approached and someone inside began firing shots at them, police said.

One 15-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. The other 15-year-old was struck in the left thigh and taken to the same hospital in good condition. An 18-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was listed in serious condition at the same hospital. The fourth victim, another 18-year-old man, was struck in the foot and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. The dark-colored SUV fled the scene.

Wednesday morning, a 21-year-old man was shot and critically wounded in Austin on the West Side. He was shot in his abdomen and hip around 11 a.m. in the 5900 block of West Iowa Street, police said. Paramedics took him to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A man was shot while driving in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side. About 12:40 a.m., the 35-year-old man was driving in the 800 block of North Richmond Street when he was shot in the hip, police said. He was taken to Rush University Medical Center by a bystander, then transferred to Stroger Hospital, where he was in fair condition.

Three others were wounded in shootings citywide.

One person was killed and eleven others were wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago.