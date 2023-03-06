10-year-old patient at Advocate Children’s Hospital gets big surprise from Chicago Bulls

Ten-year-old Benjamin Krueger, affectionately called Ben, loves basketball and beating the competition that he has been fighting nearly his entire life.

"To see where he’s come from to not be able to walk, to see him out of his braces and he’s looking really great," said Ryan Geslani, Benjamin's Occupational Therapist at Advocate Children’s Hospital.

Hard to tell now, but at five months old, Benjamin was left with long-term left-sided weakness after suffering a stroke and seizure.

His mother, Cristina, shared videos during occupational therapy when her son was three-years-old. For six years of his life, he had to endure speech and occupational therapies.

"Even if something is challenging and he can’t do it,he will try to figure out another way to do it," said Cristiana Krueger, Benjamin’s Mom.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

At the end of 2022, Benjamin had another hospital stay after suffering a seizure. But that setback could not stand in the way of his love for the Chicago Bulls.

Benjamin got a surprise and so did his father, who coaches his basketball team.

The team was coached and cheered on by Alex Caruso and Javonte Green and of course Benny The Bull.

The surprises, however, were far from over.

"Here is a suitcase for you so you can join us on a road trip to Philadelphia later this month," said Bulls Point Guard Alex Caruso.

During his hospital stays at Advocate Children’s the 5th grader always tuned in to the Bulls with his parents.

"In the hospital, we were there 10 or so days. A lot of World Cup during the day and Bulls at night and that was something that we shared," said Kenny Krueger, Benjamin’s Father.

Benjamin will be on the Chicago Bulls team plane and will land in Philadelphia when the team takes on the 76ers on March 20.