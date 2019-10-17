$1,000 reward offered in fatal hit-and-run crash in Lombard

article

Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in a fatal hit-and-crash in west suburban Lombard.

A family friend provided the reward money after 59-year-old Robert Szabo, of Glen Ellyn, was struck and killed Aug. 30 by a white Ford F-150 near the corner of Roosevelt Road and Addison Avenue, the Dupage County sheriff’s office said.

Witnesses told police the driver fled eastbound on Route 38, the sheriff’s office said. Anyone with information is asked to call DuPage County investigators at 630-407-2400.