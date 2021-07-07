Scholarships, free laptops offered to 2020 CPS high school graduates

City Colleges of Chicago (CCC) is encouraging recent CPS graduates and first-time college students to apply for a new scholarship that is meant to help those who may have struggled to start college because of the pandemic.

The ACE Scholarship fund offers $1,000 scholarships and free laptops to 2020 high school graduates.

In order to apply, students must meet the following requirements:

CPS 2020 high school graduate

A first-time college student

Zero college credits earned after high school graduation

Stay enrolled in at least six college credit hours for the fall semester

Meet with a college advisor at least once during the term

Apply before August 26

People who are interested can visit www.ccc.edu/apply for more information about the scholarship.