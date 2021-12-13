$10,000 reward offered for information about Jelani Day's final hours

A joint task force of law enforcement agencies announced Monday a $10,000 reward for more information on the death of Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day.

Day's body was found in the Illinois River near Peru days after he was reported missing.

The LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch ruled that Day died by drowning.

"There was no evidence of any antemortem injury, such as manual strangulation, an assault or altercation, sharp, blunt, or gunshot injury, infection, tumor, natural disease, congenital abnormality, or significant drug intoxication. The manner in which Mr. Day went into the Illinois River is currently unknown," Ploch said.

Local authorities said it looks like he committed suicide, but his mother, Carmen Bolden-Day, does not accept that. Neither does her attorney, Ben Crump.

"The facts just don't add up. When you put in the historical reference of this town being a sundown town, which means that Black people were not allowed to be in that town after the sun went down and if you were, you could be killed," Crump said. "Jelani's body was found in the Illinois River 3 and a half miles from his car, his clothes were found miles in another direction, his wallet was found miles in another direction, his cell phone was found miles in another direction, and then his license plates were removed from the back of his car. That doesn't sound like suicide. That sounds like homicide. We are asking the FBI to take over this investigation and investigate it as a hate crime because we believe Jelani Day was killed."

The family of Jelani Day previously announced a $25,000 reward for anyone with information regarding his death.

The task force is composed of the Bloomington Police Department, Peru Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation – Chicago Division, LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, City of LaSalle Police Department, Illinois State Police, and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.

Anyone with information on Jelani Day is asked to submit a tip to 1-800-CALL-FBI.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (tel:18002738255). Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)

