100th Street to close Monday for railroad crossing work

Motorist should expect delays starting Monday as the Illinois Department of Transportation works to repair a railroad crossing in the East Side neighborhood.

Weather permitting, repairs to the crossing on 100th Street, just east of Commercial Avenue, is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., IDOT said. The crossing will remain closed until the repairs are complete.

A detour will direct traffic to Commercial Avenue, 95th Street and Ewing Avenue, IDOT said. Drivers are advised to pay close attention to posted signage, speed limits and remain alert for workers and equipment.

The work is expected to be complete by Oct. 5, IDOT said.