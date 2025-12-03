Man pleads guilty in violent attack on Jewish students at DePaul

article

The Brief Adam Erkan pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery in an attack on two Jewish students at DePaul University and was sentenced to probation and community service. He had originally faced multiple felony charges, including hate crimes, before reaching a plea deal. One attacker remains at large, and advocates say the victims still face ongoing threats.



A suburban man pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from an attack on Jewish students at DePaul University last year.

Adam Erkan, 20, was sentenced to two years of probation along with 100 hours of community service.

He was originally facing seven felonies, including four hate crime charges in the attack, before reaching a misdemeanor plea agreement on Nov. 25, court records show.

Jewish students attacked on DePaul campus

The backstory:

The attack occurred Nov. 6, 2024, when Max Long and Michael Kaminsky were assaulted while peacefully advocating for Israel on DePaul’s campus, according to a previous FOX 32 report.

Police said Erkan approached Long while wearing a black face covering and made antisemitic remarks before striking Long and attacking Kaminsky who was trying to help.

Long, an Israel Defense Forces reservist, lost consciousness and suffered a brain injury, while Kaminsky sustained a fractured wrist requiring surgery. Video footage captured part of the altercation.

According to the police report, Erkan was seen on surveillance footage fleeing the area in a 2011 Silver Toyota RAV-4.

His father identified him in the surveillance video to police, according to prosecutors. Erkan was arrested the next week outside his residence. The other attacker remains at large.

The video below is from a previous FOX 32 report.

What they're saying:

Gerard Filitti, senior counsel at The Lawfare Project, said not enough is being done to support the victims.

"One attacker has now admitted guilt for brutally assaulting two Jewish students at DePaul University," Filitti said in a statement. "That is a step toward justice, but it is nowhere near enough. The second attacker remains at large, and Max and Michael continue to experience ongoing threats. We demand—and fully expect—his swift arrest and prosecution to ensure justice for these students and for the Jewish community harmed by this antisemitic hate crime."