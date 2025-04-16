Man charged with hate crime in violent attack on Jewish students at DePaul

The Brief A man has been charged in connection with the November 2024 attack on two pro-Israel advocates at DePaul University, Chicago police confirmed. Adam Erkan, 20, was charged with two counts of hate crime and two counts of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. The victims, Max Long and Michael Kaminsky, were injured in the assault and have since filed a lawsuit against DePaul University.



A suburban man has been charged in the attack on two Jewish students on DePaul University’s campus late last year.

Adam Erkan, 20, was charged Thursday with two counts of hate crime and two counts of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, all felonies.

Erkan, of Hoffman Estates, has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday. Police are still looking for the second suspect involved in the attack.

Adam Erkan | Chicago police

DePaul students attacked

The backstory:

The attack occurred Nov. 6, when Max Long and Michael Kaminsky were assaulted while peacefully advocating for Israel on DePaul’s campus, according to a previous FOX 32 report.

Police said a masked suspect confronted Long and Kaminsky and made antisemitic remarks before another person struck Long from behind. Kaminsky was attacked while trying to help.

Long, an Israeli Defense Forces reservist, lost consciousness and suffered a brain injury, while Kaminsky sustained a fractured wrist requiring surgery. Video footage captured part of the altercation

Lawsuit Filed:

Earlier this month, Long and Kaminsky filed a lawsuit against DePaul University with The Lawfare Project.

"Since October 7th, DePaul University has allowed the violent antisemitic rhetoric permeating throughout its campus to continue to escalate and go unchecked," Jaclyn Clark from the Lawfare Project said on April 2. "Our history has shown us that violent rhetoric against Jews leads to violent action, and we have seen this play out before our eyes on college campuses like DePaul, where Jewish students like Max and Michael are viewed as legitimate targets for physical violence."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

