Jewish groups rally at DePaul after anti-Semitic attack on campus

Several Jewish organizations joined students at DePaul University on Thursday to demand stronger action against antisemitism, following an attack on two Jewish students earlier this month.

The protest, held in front of DePaul’s Student Center in Lincoln Park, called for justice for the victims and for the university to create a safer environment for Jewish students.

The Nov. 6 incident involved two Jewish students who say they were attacked while standing outside the Student Center advocating for Israel, something they had done for several days. According to police, the students were approached by a masked man who spoke to one of them for several minutes before punching him without warning. Another suspect joined in the attack. Police are investigating the case as a hate crime and have released photos of the suspects, who remain at large.

"This attack happened in plain sight of a DePaul public safety officer who did absolutely nothing to intervene as he witnessed the attack," said Brooke Goldstein, the Executive Director of The Lawfare Project, an organization that supports victims of antisemitism. The group has pledged to fight for justice on their behalf, and may be taking legal action.

Max Long suffered a brain injury and Michael Kaminsky has a fractured wrist.

Long, who is a former Israeli Defense Forces solider, shared that the harassment did not stop after the physical attack.

"Days after the attack, while we were recovering from our injuries, students on this campus in this very spot distributed wanted fliers with my picture and name on them," he said. "Jewish Americans are under attack simply for identifying themselves as Jews and expressing their support for Israel."

The protesters argued that DePaul has ignored students’ concerns about antisemitic harassment on campus. Demonstrators criticized the university’s response as inadequate and demanded concrete actions to protect Jewish students.

"You must encourage dialogue. Not silence it. An act to stop the spread of misinformed hate at its roots," said Long, directing his comment to the DePaul administration.

In a statement, DePaul President Robert Manuel reaffirmed the university’s commitment to safety and inclusivity.

"I am outraged this hate crime occurred at DePaul. I condemn in the strongest possible terms the antisemitic targeting of these two Jewish students, and the lasting fear and anger that the act has inflicted on our Jewish and broader communities. First and foremost, our concerns are for the two victims in this situation," Manuel said. "We will continue to do everything possible to ensure DePaul is a safe and welcoming space for every member of our diverse university community. We recognize that for a significant portion of our Jewish community, Israel is a core part of their Jewish identity. Those students – and every student - should feel safe on our university campus."