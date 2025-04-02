DePaul hate crime case: Lawyers to provide update after Jewish students attacked

The Brief Lawyers for two Jewish students attacked at DePaul University last November will hold a press conference Wednesday to announce a legal development in their case. The victims, Max Long and Michael Kaminsky, were assaulted while advocating for Israel, suffering serious injuries. The Lawfare Project alleges DePaul failed to protect Jewish students and vows to hold the university accountable.



Lawyers representing two Jewish students who were attacked at DePaul University last November will hold a press conference Wednesday morning to announce a development in their case.

The Lawfare Project, alongside co-counsel Grant & Eisenhofer P.A., will address the media outside the Daley Center at 10 a.m. Senior Counsel Gerard Filitti and Counsel Jaclyn Clark will be joined by the victims, Max Long and Michael Kaminsky, to discuss their next legal steps.

Jewish students attacked on DePaul's campus

The backstory:

The attack happened on Nov. 6 when Long and Kaminsky were peacefully advocating for Israel on DePaul’s campus. A masked man confronted them and made antisemitic remarks before another individual struck Long from behind. Kaminsky was also assaulted while attempting to help.

Long, an Israeli Defense Forces reservist, lost consciousness and suffered a brain injury, while Kaminsky sustained a fractured wrist requiring surgery. Video footage captured part of the altercation, but no arrests have been reported.

"This is unacceptable"

What they're saying:

According to The Lawfare Project, DePaul University has not taken appropriate steps to address the incident or protect Jewish students on campus.

"DePaul University failed to protect Max and Michael when they were viciously attacked by masked assailants last fall," Clark said in a statement. "Instead of taking appropriate steps to ensure the safety of all Jewish students, DePaul decided to turn its back and bury its head in the sand. This is unacceptable and we will ensure that DePaul is held accountable."

Photos were released of the hate crime suspects a day after the attack but no arrests have been made.