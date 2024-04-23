101 new US citizens sworn in at Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet

A special ceremony was held on Tuesday at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet.

A naturalization ceremony welcomed 101 new U.S. citizens.

The new Americans came from 27 different countries from around the world, and several Illinois leaders were present to welcome them to the country.

Organizers said the location for the event was chosen to represent their journey to this moment.

Speakers at the ceremony offered welcoming remarks and expressed optimism about what the new citizens will bring to the country.

For the presiding judge, it was an especially full-circle moment.

"And when they moved here to the U.S. in 1977 to Chicago, they had three young children to care for, and I am the oldest of the three, and I was also naturalized as a U.S. citizen in 1986," said Judge Young Kim. "So, as you can see, personally and professionally, it is very gratifying and very special for me to be able to be participating in these ceremonies, helping others become U.S. citizens."

Congresswoman Lauren Underwood was also among the attendees and helped organize the ceremony at the Rialto. She said the location was requested by multiple people taking the oath.