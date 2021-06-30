Expand / Collapse search
$10M in cash prizes, scholarships available in Illinois vaccine lottery

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Coronavirus Vaccine
FOX 32 Chicago

Illinois vaccine lottery offers $10M in cash prizes, scholarships

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a new $10 million promotion that will reward vaccinated Illinoisans by automatically entering them into a series of cash and scholarship lotteries with prizes up to $1 million.

CHICAGO - If you get your first COVID vaccine shot today, you have a shot at winning $1 million.

It's part of the state's "All In For The Win" lottery events for residents who have gotten at least one shot.

There's a total of $7 million in cash prizes for adults and $3 million in youth scholarships.

The debut of a $1 million prize and three $150,000 dollar scholarships is on July 8.

All Illinoisians who have gotten one shot will automatically be enrolled.

The drawings will include weekly $100,000 cash prizes and regional lotteries to ensure people from every part of the state are among the winners.

The promotion is slated to run until Aug. 26. On that date, two million-dollar cash prizes and 17 scholarship awards will be drawn.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) says it will continue to check their records before each drawing. Once a resident is entered, they will remain eligible for all future drawings, unless they win.

To view the complete drawing schedule or to learn more about the promotion, visit allin.illinois.gov.