11 Cook County Sheriff's Office employees reassigned amid investigation into inmate's death

Eleven Cook County Sheriff's Office employees have been reassigned pending the results of an investigation into an inmate's death.

Cory Ulmer, 41, was being escorted to the emergency room just after 3 p.m. Friday, June 21, to be evaluated when a struggle occurred, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

After the struggle, Ulmer had a medical emergency and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 4:30 p.m., officials said.

Ulmer was in custody on charges of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon for stabbing and slashing a woman at a bus stop, according to the sheriff's office.

Illinois State Police were notified by the sheriff's office after Ulmer's death to conduct an investigation into his medical emergency and its surrounding circumstances.

A day before his death, Ulmer was returned to custody after refusing to return to his electronic monitoring location and not providing another monitoring spot, officials said.

"It is not uncommon for staff involved in an incident to be reassigned until the investigation of the incident is complete," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.