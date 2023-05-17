11 graves dug up at Gary cemetery as family searches for deceased father

The family of a man who died in 2021 has spent days looking for his grave in Gary, Indiana.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 graves at Oak Hill Cemetery were dug up as two women searched for their deceased father.

But they say the headaches started long before this week.

James Wilson passed away at 78 years old in October 2021 and was buried at the cemetery just days later.

However, Wilson's daughters say the cemetery never put a grave marker down and recorded their father as being buried in the wrong location.

Wilson's daughters paid for a headstone, but say the cemetery never installed it.

Because he was buried in a plot where there weren't many other graves at the time, they weren't able to pinpoint exactly where he was laid to rest.

This week, they requested that the cemetery locate his grave site.

As a result, cemetery crews began digging and digging until Wilson was located Wednesday afternoon.

FOX 32 Chicago has contacted the cometary several times to ask for an explanation but was told the owners were not currently on site.