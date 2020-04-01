11 Lake County nursing homes reporting cases of COVID-19

Nearly a dozen nursing homes and long-term care facilities in Lake County are reporting coronavirus cases.

One facility off Church Street has the most cases of coronavirus in Lake County. The health department is investigating 11 nursing homes with a total of 62 cases of the virus.

"There have been four deaths at four facilities throughout Lake County. Some of these facilities have staff members that have tested positive for COVID. It’s not all residents so this is the way it could have spread,” said Sergeant Christopher Covelli, spokesperson for the Lake County Joint Information Center.

Staffing at Cedar Lake Assisted Living and Memory Care in Lake Zurich dropped by 20 percent after the outbreak. They have been looking to hire nurses and other health professionals because of the staffing shortage.

Sixty-five residents were at the facility, many with serious health issues. Nine have tested positive for coronavirus. The woman that died was in hospice with several underlying health issues. She was transferred to a hospital and passed away last week.

The other eight patients with coronavirus are hospitalized.

Out of precaution, eight others that could have been exposed are in isolation. The Lake County Health Department is working to limit the spread as three facilities in the county have more coronavirus cases compared to others.

There is another facility in Zion where four residents and six staff members have tested positive, Covelli said. A facility in Lincolnshire has one resident and eight staff members that have tested positive. Those are the top three, and the Lake County Department of Public Health has been working hard with the staff at those facilities, Covelli added.

"As we face this global pandemic head-on, we are continuing to operate in an abundance of caution and taking proactive measures to keep you and your loved ones safe,” said Bradley Kraus, president and chief operating officer. “Our number one priority is and will remain the health and well-being of our residents and team members."

The county has put in a request with the state for more protective equipment for healthcare workers.

Overall, two facilities each are in Lake Zurich, Zion, and Waukegan, according to Covelli. The other five homes are in Gurnee, Wauconda, Lincolnshire, Vernon Hills and Highland Park.

