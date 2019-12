article

An 11-month-old girl and a mother who were reported missing from West Humboldt Park on the West Side have been found safe, according to police.

Valisia Lee was last seen Dec. 9 with her mother, Valisia Jefferson, in the 900 block of North Kedvale Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Police said Thursday afternoon that both mother and daughter were found “safe and sound.”