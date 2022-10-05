11 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago Tuesday
CHICAGO - Eleven people were wounded, one fatally, in gun violence in Chicago Tuesday.
- A person was shot to death Tuesday evening near a bicycle trail in West Pullman on the Far South Side. The shooting occurred about 6:50 p.m. in the 12200 block of South Parnell Avenue, Chicago police said. A male, whose age was unknown, was found with gunshot wounds to his head and hand. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
- A woman was shot in Back of the Yards on the South Side. The 23-year-old was sitting inside a vehicle in the 1500 of West Garfield Boulevard about 5:40 p.m. when she was shot in the face, police said. She went to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was in good condition.
- Minutes later, a 52-year-old man was shot while sitting in a vehicle in Englewood on the South Side. The man was in the 6400 block of South May Street when someone opened fire in a vehicle about 6 p.m., police said. He was struck in the back and shoulder and self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was in fair condition.
- A man was shot outside a gas station Tuesday night in Austin on the West Side. The man, 40, was walking into the station in the 1200 block of North Central Avenue when someone outside opened fire about 8:45 p.m., police said. He was shot in the back and was taken in fair condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.
- Late Tuesday, a man was shot in West Garfield Park. The 41-year-old was walking on the sidewalk about 11 p.m. in the 300 block of South Keeler Avenue when a female approached and fired shots, police said. He drove to Rush University Medical Center, where he was in fair condition.
SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL
At least 6 others were wounded in citywide shootings Tuesday.