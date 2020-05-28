11 shot, 2 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago

Eleven people were shot, two of them fatally, Wednesday in Chicago.

In the day’s latest fatal shooting a 33-year-old man was killed in West Woodlawn on the South Side, according to police.

He was outside about 1:25 a.m. in the 6200 block of South Eberhart Avenue, when two people in a passing vehicle opened fire, striking him several times in the back and arm, Chicago police said. The man was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Martell White. He lived in Englewood.

About an hour prior, two teenage boys were shot, one fatally, near Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The boys, 16 and 17, were in a vehicle about 12:10 a.m. when someone inside a passing black sedan fired shots at them on South Cicero Avenue, police said.

The 16-year-old was struck in the torso, while the older boy was grazed in the back, police said. A friend took the teens to MacNeal Hospital, where the younger boy was listed in critical condition.

The 16-year-old was pronounced dead at 1:23 p.m. at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Advertisement

In non-fatal shootings, a man was wounded in South Chicago.

The 27-year-old was outside about 10:10 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Marquette Avenue when someone in a black SUV pulled up and opened fire, police said. The man was shot twice in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Earlier in the evening, a man was wounded in a shooting in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side.

The 21-year-old was walking down the street at 6:53 p.m. when someone fired shots from the back seat of a black SUV in the 4100 block of West 41st Street, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A man was shot Wednesday afternoon in the entrance of a store in South Deering on the South Side.

Someone opened fire about 12:25 p.m. from inside the store in the 10600 block of South Torrence Avenue as the male entered, according to police.

The 37-year-old man was hit in the shoulder and tried to run northbound, police said. The male shooter followed and fired the gun again before running westbound on 106th.

He was taken to Trinity Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Wednesday morning, a 17-year-old boy was shot in Cragin on the Northwest Side.

He was walking in the 3100 block of North Laramie Avenue about 9 a.m. when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots, police said.

Paramedics picked him up minutes later at Belmont and Leclaire avenues and took him to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

He was treated for two gunshot wounds to his buttocks, police said. His condition was stabilized.

Hours earlier, an 18-year-old woman was wounded in a drive-by in Old Irving Park on the Northwest Side.

About 5:05 a.m., she was the passenger of a vehicle when a black vehicle pulled up alongside her in the 4400 block of West Irving Park Road, began honking and then opened fire, police said.

She was struck on the right side of her head and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Two people were wounded in a shooting in South Chicago on the South Side.

About 2:28 a.m., two males were walking in the 8400 block of South Buffalo Avenue when someone opened fire, police said.

The first male was grazed by a bullet on his left forearm and the second male received a buckshot wound to his face and neck, police said. They both refused medical attention and left the scene.

Less than half an hour prior, a man was critically wounded after being shot in West Englewood on the South Side.

The 33-year-old was walking about 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of West 69th Place when someone shot him in the back, police said.

An acquaintance dropped the man off at Holy Cross Hospital, police said. He was later transferred to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Twenty people were shot, three of them fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.