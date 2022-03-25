11 shot in Chicago Thursday

At least 11 people were wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday.

Three women were in a car just before 9 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Merrill Avenue when a silver sedan approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

One woman, 34, was struck in the shoulder and back and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Another woman, 44, was shot in the face and taken to the same hospital where her condition was stabilized, police said. The third woman, 32, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

Hours earlier, a taxi driver shot a man attempting to carjack him in Austin on the West Side. About 6:30 p.m., a man was driving a red Mitsubishi for a taxi service when he was called to the 5400 block of West Van Buren Street, police said.

Three males entered his vehicle, and one pulled out a handgun and demanded the 30-year-old driver’s car, police said. The driver then shot the man, 30, striking him in the forearm and hip, police said.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. The two other attempted carjackers fled the scene and the Mitsubishi crashed into two vehicles, police said. The driver had a valid concealed carry license, according to police.

A woman, 19, was taking out the trash in the 1200 block of North Washtenaw Avenue about 3 a.m. when she was shot in the foot, police said. She was taken to Stroger, where she was in good condition, police said.

At least six others were wounded in citywide shootings Thursday.

Three people were shot in Chicago Wednesday.