11-year-old girl seriously wounded in West Pullman shooting

A drive-by shooting left an 11-year-old girl seriously wounded Sunday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Witnesses told police someone opened fire from a red vehicle about 9 p.m. in the 11700 block of South Michigan, according to Chicago police.

The girl was hit in the lower back, police said. A family member drove her to Roseland Community Hospital, where she was listed in serious condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

A person who said they’re related to the wounded child declined to comment at the hospital. She’s among more than 40 people hit by gunfire in separate attacks over the weekend across Chicago.

Advertisement

No one was in custody for the shooting. Area Two detectives are investigating.