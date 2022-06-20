11-year-old girl among 4 wounded in Gresham shootings just minutes apart

An 11-year-old girl was among four people wounded in separate shootings taking place minutes apart early Monday in the Gresham neighborhood.

She was standing on the street with a group of people around 12:40 a.m. when a gunman walked up and started shooting in the 8600 block of South Halsted Street, police said.

The girl suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken by paramedics to Comer Children's Hospital where she was listed in fair condition, police said.

Ten minutes later in the 8500 block of South Peoria Street, a group of people were standing on the sidewalk when gunfire broke out.

A 29-year-old woman was shot in the head and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

A 16-year-old was seriously wounded after suffering gunshot wounds to the arm and leg. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Gunfire grazed the back of a 17-year-old girl. She was also taken to U of C and listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

Police have not said if they believe the two shootings are connected.