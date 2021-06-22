11-year-old girl struck by vehicle in Norwood Park

A driver was ticketed after striking an 11-year-old girl Monday afternoon in Norwood Park on the Northwest Side.

The driver hit the girl in the middle of the street around 4:50 p.m. in the 6600 block of West Higgins Avenue, Chicago police said in a statement.

The girl was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where her condition stabilized, police said.

The driver, a 48-year-old woman, was issued a citation for striking a pedestrian in the roadway, police said.