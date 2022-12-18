11-year-old in custody in connection to Gary middle school shooting threat

An 11-year-old is in custody in connection to a social media post that threatened a shooting at a Gary middle school.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, a social media post threatened an active shooter scenario at 9 a.m. Monday at Lake Ridge New Tech Middle School.

The post included a photo of several assault rifles and named a teacher as a potential victim.

The investigation into this threat led detectives to identify three juveniles, ages 11, 12 and 13, as potential suspects.

The 11-year-old is currently in custody at the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center, Lake County officials said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Criminal charges are pending.

The mother of the 11-year-old suspect has been arrested on an outstanding warrant for neglect of a dependent, Lake County officials said. Her name will not be released at this time to protect the identity of the child.