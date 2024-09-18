11-year-old Indiana boy allegedly threatened school shooting on bus; 2nd threat in Lake County in 2 days

A 14-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy were charged this week after allegedly making school shooting threats.

On Sunday, a police officer with the Lake County Sheriff's Department was made aware of a 14-year-old girl from Gary, Indiana, who reportedly posted a threatening comment on a TikTok video.

While investigating, the girl allegedly told police that she was viewing a video on TikTok and posted a comment about shooting at a school.

She then stated that she couldn't remember the exact statement but that it did not mention a specific school or student.

Relatives of the girl also allegedly confirmed to police that the teen told them about the comment.

The FBI also looked into the incident and found the account where the post was made. The comment was tracked to a phone at a Gary address.

The 14-year-old girl was placed in custody and was charged with felony intimidation.

Then, on Monday, a Lake County Sheriff's Department police officer was dispatched to a school in Lowell for a report of a school shooting threat that was made on a school bus around 3:15 p.m.

The department received surveillance video from a school bus, where a student could be heard saying "ABCD shoot up the school."

The driver told the student he was on camera. At that time, the student waved at the camera.

Officers located the 11-year-old boy who was accused of making the comment.

While questioning the boy about the statement made on the bus, the boy explained that he said, "ABCD Glock 19, shoot up the school, act like a fool."

The boy also said that it was a joke and that he made it a rhyme.

He allegedly told police that he didn't think it was serious and that he recently watched a TikTok video about people making threats against schools.

The 11-year-old, of Hebron, faces a felony intimidation charge.

Due to the ongoing investigation, ther sheriff's department said no additional information will be released.