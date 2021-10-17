11-year-old boy accidentally shot by another child in Bronzeville home

An 11-year-old boy was wounded Sunday morning after another child accidentally fired a gun in a home in Bronzeville on the South Side.

The child was in a living room with two other children when one of them, an 8-year-old, fired a gun by accident, Chicago police said.

The 11-year-old was struck in his leg and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was in fair condition.

It’s unclear how the child who fired the gun gained possession of it. The other child, 12, was uninjured.

The shooting happened about 1:55 a.m. in the 4000 block of South King Drive. Police reported no arrests.

In June, a 4-year-old boy was wounded in an accidental shooting in Woodlawn on the South Side. Police said the child was hit in the hand and a 17-year-old boy was shot in the foot June 21. A 15-year-old boy seen leaving the home was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a weapon.