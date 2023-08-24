111-mile bike ride raising funds for NICU families at Chicago area hospitals

You can hop on your bike this weekend and help some of Chicago's tiniest residents.

The Jackson Chance Foundation is hosting a charity ride in order to raise money to offset the parking fees for families who have critically ill children staying at local hospitals.

The foundation is named for Jackson Chance, a Chicago baby who spent his whole life, 10 months, in the neonatal intensive care unit. That's when his parents recognized the need to help families in this way.

The ride is 111 miles from Chicago to Valparaiso and back, but you don't have to ride the whole thing.

"We do have a van that follows us so if you do want to ride for a portion you can always hop in the van. We have a one-day option. We have people who ride either just Saturday or just Sunday, said Carrie Meghie, Jackson Chance Foundation co-founder.

Those riding have to raise at least $500, which gives one NICU baby's family a 24/7 unlimited parking pass for about a month and a half.