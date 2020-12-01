12 shot, 1 fatally, Monday in Chicago

Twelve people were shot, one fatally, Monday in Chicago.

The day’s only reported fatal shooting killed a 16-year-old boy was when he was shot inside a parking garage in the South Loop.

About 2:35 a.m., two males in black ski masks got out of a black vehicle and fired shots at a parked vehicle on the first floor of a garage in the 800 block of South Wabash Avenue, Chicago police said.

The boy was struck twice in the face as he sat in the passenger seat of the parked vehicle, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not identified the boy.

The shooters fled east on 8th Street and have not been located, police said.

In non-fatal shootings, a 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Roseland on the Far South Side.

About 8:40 p.m., he was in the 11300 block of South Normal Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the back, Chicago police said.

The teen was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Minutes prior a man was shot in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

The 22-year-old was walking about 8:25 p.m. in the 9500 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when someone unleashed gunfire, striking him in the hip, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

About an hour prior a man was shot in Bronzeville on the South Side.

Officers responded about 7:40 p.m. to the 4400 block of South King Drive and found the 38-year-old with a gunshot wound to his chest and leg, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Two people were wounded in a shooting in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

They were traveling in a vehicle about 7:17 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Patterson Avenue when someone fired shots at them from a passing vehicle, Chicago police said.

A 30-year-old man was struck in the face and shoulder while another man, 41, was struck in the arm and head, police said.

Both were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Two men were wounded in separate shootings minutes apart in Woodlawn on the South Side.

About 6:53 p.m., a 27-year-old man was in a vehicle in the 6400 block of South Drexel Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the body and legs, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Minutes later, another man was shot blocks away in a separate incident.

Officers found the 25-year-old about 7 p.m. in the front lawn of a home in the 1000 block of East 62nd Street, police said.

The man was found with a gunshot wound to the neck and abdomen, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A man was shot Monday morning in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The man, 36, was driving about 3:45 a.m. when two males got out of a black Nissan Altima in the 2800 block of West Chicago Avenue and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Wrightwood.

He was traveling in a vehicle about 2 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Western Avenue when someone in a white Chevy sedan opened fire, striking him in the hip, Chicago police said.

The teen was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center later in the day by a relative, police said. He was in fair condition.

The day’s first reported shooting left a woman in critical condition after being shot in Englewood on the South Side.

The woman, 18, was getting into a vehicle about 1:15 a.m. in the 5700 block of South May Street when someone opened fire, striking her in the face and neck, Chicago police said.

The vehicle’s driver, an 18-year-old man got her in and tried to drive her to the hospital, but crashed into a tree two blocks away, police said. An ambulance showed up and took her to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she is in critical condition.

Twenty-nine people were shot, eight of them fatally, Monday citywide.