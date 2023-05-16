12 students, 1 staff member at suburban Chicago school sent home after 'spicy chocolate challenge'

At least 12 students and one staff member unknowingly ingested a marijuana-laced substance last week at a west suburban middle school.

On Friday, a student at Wredling Middle School in St. Charles allegedly distributed a chocolate substance to students and staff and dubbed it the "spicy chocolate challenge," according Scott Harvey, District 303′s chief communications officer.

After an employee confiscated the substance, subsequent testing revealed it contained trace amounts of cannabis, Harvey said.

Wredling Middle School in St. Charles, Illinois. (Google)

In total, 12 students and one staff member were identified as having consumed the substance, Harvey said. Each student received medical attention from the school nurse and their parents were contacted to pick them up.

Harvey said the staff member that was affected was taken home by a ride-share service.

Most of the individuals who had consumed the substance experienced no more than mild levels of impairment, Harvey said.

There were no reported injuries sustained as a result of the incident.