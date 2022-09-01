Expand / Collapse search

12-year-old girl reported missing on Chicago's West Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Trishona Thomas | Chicago Police Department 

CHICAGO - A 12-year-old girl was reported missing on Chicago's West Side Thursday afternoon.

Trishona Thomas from the 3300 West Fulton area was last seen wearing an orange camouflage Kipp One Academy T-shirt and gray sweats with a Mickey Mouse Clubhouse design. Thomas is 5'01 and about 100 lbs.

Call 911 with any information related to the child. Or call Area 4 Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8251.