12-year-old girl who threatened to burn down middle school charged with disorderly conduct

A 12-year-old girl was charged with disorderly conduct after saying she was going to burn down her Niles middle school, according to police.

Police said the girl made the comment and showed a lighter to another student on Dec. 14. Emerson Middle School identified the student, police said.

An investigation lead to police finding a lighter with the girl.

There was no immediate threat to the school, police said.

On Wednesday morning, the girl was charged as a juvenile with disorderly conduct and released to a parent.



