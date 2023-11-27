Expand / Collapse search

12-year-old steals forklift from Ann Arbor middle school, flees police

By Taryn Asher and Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Michigan
FOX 2 Detroit

12-year-old takes police on nearly 1-hour chase in stolen forklift

During the pursuit, police say the 12-year-old boy went through the Georgetown Boulevard neighborhood and hit about 10 parked vehicles.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 12-year-old in a stolen forklift averted Ann Arbor police and Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies before eventually being arrested Saturday evening. 

Police were called to Forsythe Middle School around 6:45 p.m. on reports of a juvenile trying to steal a construction vehicle. A few minutes later, they spotted the vehicle driving south on Brooks near Pearl without lights.

Officers began pursuing the forklift at 15-20 MPH. During the pursuit, police say the 12-year-old boy went through the Georgetown Boulevard neighborhood and hit about 10 parked vehicles. 

WATCH: 12-year-old leads police chase in stolen forklift

Ann Arbor Police had an unusual police chase Saturday morning: a stolen forklift. And behind the wheel was a 12-year-old boy.

Washtenaw County deputies picked up the chase after Ann Arbor police terminated the pursuit when the driver went across the M-14 bridge while driving on Nixon around 7:18 p.m. Around 7:53 p.m., the boy stopped on M-14 near Gotfredson and was taken into custody.

Police said the vehicle, a Genie GTH-636 Telehandler, was left unlocked at the middle school with the key hidden inside. That's where the boy stole the vehicle.  

An investigation is ongoing. 

stolen-forklift-chase.jpg

(Photo: Ann Arbor Police)