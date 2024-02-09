12-year-old, teen girl allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of items from Chicago retail stores

Two girls are accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from retail stores around Chicago.

A 12-year-old girl is charged with eight counts of retail theft of merchandise over $300 and four misdemeanor counts of retail theft of merchandise under $300.

A 17-year-old girl is charged with seven felony counts of retail theft of merchandise over $300, one felony count of robbery and four misdemeanor counts of retail theft of merchandise under $300.

The two girls are accused of entering multiple retail stores and taking thousands of dollars worth of merchandise at the following locations:

4400 block of North Broadway on Feb. 5, 7 and 8

3200 block of North Clark on Nov. 15 and Jan. 10 and 23

600 block of North LaSalle on Jan. 26 and Feb. 2

500 block of West Webster on Jan. 26

3300 block of North Ashland on Jan. 24.

1600 block of West Division on Jan. 10

The 12-year-old is also charged in connection to a theft at a business in the 1100 block of West Jackson on Jan. 21, and the 17-year-old is also charged in connection to a robbery that occurred in the 1600 block of West Division on Jan. 18.

The offenders were placed in custody on Thursday and charged accordingly.