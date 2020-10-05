12-year-old watching TV struck by stray bullet in south suburbs

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for a south suburban family to find a safer home after their 12-year-old son was critically wounded in a shooting.

A shootout erupted on a street corner in Calumet City Friday night and one of the bullets hit the 12-year-old who was just sitting in his living room watching TV.

The family left Chicago to escape violence, but now they are looking to move again.

“Carlos was screaming at me saying, 'Mom...something hit Danny in the head,’” said mother Alejandra Servin.

Danny Munoz -- an 8th grader who likes Pokémon -- was in the front living room with his older brother Carlos watching TV when dozens of shots rang out from the nearest street corner. Danny's mom heard screaming and ran downstairs.

“The first thing I saw is Carlos hugging Danny, the two kids covered in blood,” Servin said.

Danny took one bullet to the back of the head. His mom says fortunately that bullet was flattened after ricocheting off the TV.

“The TV saved the life of my kid,” Servin said.

Danny underwent surgery on Saturday to have the bullet removed and was released Sunday. He is now home recovering, but his mom says Danny and his brother will not go in the living room anymore.

“He's doing well but in some moments he tell me, ‘mom, why they shoot me? Why me?’” Servin said.

Danny's aunt launched a fundraiser on GoFundMe to help the family find a safer home. It has raised almost $1,000 toward a $5,000 goal.

The family says any money raised will also help with medical expenses. You can find the GoFundMe by clicking here.

Calumet City police are investigating, but have so far made no arrests in the shooting.