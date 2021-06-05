13 armed robberies reported within a few hours across the city

Chicago police are alerting residents in several districts across the city of multiple similar armed robbery incidents that occurred Friday morning.

In each instance, multiple offenders approached the victims, displayed handguns and took the victims' property after threatening use of force.

The robberies took place at the following times and locations:

5300 block of S. Blackstone Ave on June 4, 2021 at 2:00 am

100 block of E. Grand Ave on June 4, 2021 at 2:45 am

100 block of W. North Ave on June 4, 2021 at 3:00 am

1600 block of N. Throop St on June 4, 2021 at 3:12 am

1600 block of W. Belmont Ave on June 4, 2021 at 3:20 am

1600 block of W. Irving Park Rd on June 4, 2021 at 3:30 am

4800 block of N. Western Ave on June 4, 2021 at 3:44 am

1800 block of W. Peterson Ave on June 4, 2021 at 3:50 am

500 block of W. Roosevelt Rd on June 4, 2021 at 4:50 am

1400 block of S. State St on June 4, 2021 at 5:35 am

200 block of E. Lower Illinois St on June 4, 2021 at 6:15 am

300 block of E. Ohio St on June 4, 2021 at 6:20 am

100 block of W. Van Buren St on June 4, 2021 at 6:30 am

The offenders are described as four to eight African-American males, 15-20 years of age, armed with handguns, wearing dark hooded sweatshirts and masks, police said.