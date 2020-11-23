13 more employees test positive for coronavirus at Cook County Circuit Court Clerk’s office

Thirteen more employees of the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County have tested positive for COVID-19 since Nov. 7, the clerk’s office announced over the weekend.

The new test results bring the total number of employees who have tested positive to 67, the clerk’s office said.

Three of the new employees who tested positive have been hospitalized, while the other 10 are self-quarantining at home, the clerk’s office said.

Two employees work in the Chancery Division at the Daley Center, 50 W. Washington, and two more work at the Records Center, the clerk’s office said. The other employees are spread among various clerk’s office facilities across the Chicago area.

The clerk’s office said they have notified any close contacts of employees who tested positive, and deep cleaned affected work areas.