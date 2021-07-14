13 shot, 2 fatally, Tuesday in Chicago

Two people were killed, and eleven others wounded, in shootings Tuesday in Chicago, including a man who was fatally shot in Englewood on the South Side.

About 5:15 p.m., he was in the 7000 block of South Normal Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the body and throat, Chicago police said. The 25-year-old was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. His identity has not been released.

Two gunmen shot and killed a man in Metcalfe Park near Bronzeville on the South Side. The 29-year-old was found unresponsive in the park with gunshot wounds around 7 a.m. in the 4200 block of South State Street, police said. He was shot once in his head and once in his chest by two people who ran away, police said. The wounded man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead.

In non-fatal shootings, two teenage boys were shot in Lawndale on the West Side. The two boys, 15 and 17, were outside just after 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Avers Avenue when someone fired shots, police said. The 15-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was listed in fair condition at Stroger Hospital. The 17-year-old boy was struck in the left leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

A 2-year-old boy and a 32-year-old man were critically wounded in a shooting outside a home in West Humboldt Park. They were standing outside a home about 7:25 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Tripp Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone exited and began firing shots, police said. The 2-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg and the 32-year-old was struck in the face. They went to Saint Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center but were then transferred to Stroger Hospital where they are both in critical condition.

Minutes prior, two teens were shot in Lawndale on the West Side. A 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old man were near an alley in the 4200 block of West Roosevelt Road when a vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots, police said. The 16-year-old was struck on both sides of his body and the older teen suffered a gunshot wound to the knee. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

A woman was seriously wounded in a shooting in East Garfield Park on the West Side. About 5:35 a.m., the woman whose age remains unknown but is thought to be in her 40s was found unresponsive in the 3900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, with a gunshot wound to her cheek, police said. She was rushed to the hospital, where she is in serious condition. The circumstances of the shooting are unknown.

Four others were wounded in shootings citywide.

