Wicker Park to get Chicago’s first self-cleaning public restroom

The Brief Chicago plans to install its first automatic, self-cleaning public bathroom at the Polish Triangle in Wicker Park as part of a pilot program, with supporters saying it will provide needed restroom access near the CTA Blue Line. Some neighbors raised concerns at a community meeting about safety, winter functionality, maintenance and oversight, questioning whether the facility could attract crime or be properly monitored. The alderman’s office said the JCDecaux-made restroom is expected to be operational by the end of the year.



Chicago’s first automatic public bathroom is set to be installed in Wicker Park as part of a pilot program, drawing mixed reactions from neighbors.

What we know:

The self-cleaning restroom, made by JCDecaux, is planned for the intersection of Milwaukee, Division and Ashland avenues, known as the Polish Triangle, near the CTA Blue Line station. Supporters, including 1st Ward Alderman Daniel La Spata, say the facility will provide a needed public amenity in a busy transit corridor.

La Spata, who did not attend a community meeting on Wednesday about the project, has said access to public restrooms is a frequent concern among residents and visitors.

At the meeting, some neighbors raised concerns about safety, maintenance and how the unit would function during Chicago winters. The restroom is designed to automatically flush and wash down surfaces with water between uses and is coated to resist bacteria.

"Their whole approach is to flood everything with water. You know, seriously?" Elaine Correns, a Wicker Park resident, said. "It gets mighty cold out there. And yeah, and with no monitoring. And if something goes wrong, supposedly Dachau is responsible for that, at least in this pilot. But that doesn't mean they're going to have people on the ground."

Residents also questioned oversight and whether the facility could attract drug use or other criminal activity. Some noted the area has a visible unhoused population and said the restroom could serve those in need, while others argued it could undermine ongoing efforts to beautify the Polish Triangle with amenities such as a farmers market.

The alderman’s office said the bathroom is expected to be operational by the end of the year.