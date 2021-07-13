Expand / Collapse search

Humboldt Park shooting leaves toddler, man critically wounded: police

By Kennedy Hayes
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

'Strike force,' federal aid arriving to help Chicago with crimes: Supt. Brown

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said a 'strike force,' and federal aid is coming to help with gun violence after meeting with President Joe Biden Monday at the White House.

CHICAGO - A toddler and a man were critically injured in a shooting in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side Tuesday evening.

Chicago police say a 2-year-old was shot in the leg and a 32-year-old male was shot in the face at about 7:25 p.m. in the 1500-block of North Tripp Avenue.

Both victims were transported to St. Mary’s Hospital, but were later transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Both victims were in front of a residence when an unknown dark-colored vehicle pulled up, police said. A person inside the vehicle allegedly got out and fired shots with a handgun, striking both victims. 

No offenders are in custody. 

Area five detectives are investigating.