Humboldt Park shooting leaves toddler, man critically wounded: police

A toddler and a man were critically injured in a shooting in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side Tuesday evening.

Chicago police say a 2-year-old was shot in the leg and a 32-year-old male was shot in the face at about 7:25 p.m. in the 1500-block of North Tripp Avenue.

Both victims were transported to St. Mary’s Hospital, but were later transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Both victims were in front of a residence when an unknown dark-colored vehicle pulled up, police said. A person inside the vehicle allegedly got out and fired shots with a handgun, striking both victims.

No offenders are in custody.

Area five detectives are investigating.