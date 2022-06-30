13-year-old boy among 2 shot in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood: police

A 13-year-old boy and another person were shot late Thursday afternoon on Chicago's South Side.

Around 5:40 p.m., police say the two male victims were near the sidewalk in the 600 block of East 40th Street in the Bronzeville neighborhood when they were struck by gunfire.

The teenager was struck in the buttocks and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The other victim, a male of unknown age, was struck in the chest and taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

Nobody is in custody, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.